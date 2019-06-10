Mamata govt says, Law and order under control in Bengal

West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee government has told the centre that “firm and appropriate actions” were initiated in case of a few “stray post-poll clashes” in the state and the law and order situation was “under control”.

The state government’s statement in response to Union Home Ministry’s advisory issued on Sunday regarding continuing violence that came in the form of a letter signed by Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De has claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by “some anti-social elements”.

The Union Home Ministry advisory had expressed “deep concern” over continuing violence and directed the state government to uphold law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

The advisory was issued in the aftermath of political clashes in North 24 Parganas district’s Sandeshkhali that left four people dead since Saturday.