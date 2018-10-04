Mamata has some tips for police ahead of festive season

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged police officers to step up vigil in their respective areas to prevent untoward incidents ahead of the festive season.

Some people in the state are trying to turn the happy festive season into an unhappy one. I urge all police commissionerates in the state to start naka-checking and intensify the monitoring process,” Banerjee said at the inauguration event of a tourism complex in Jalpaiguri district’s Gajaldoba.

“It is the duty of the Officers in-charge of the police stations to keep the situation in their respective areas under control,” she said.

Banerjee’s comments came a day after a low-intensity bomb explosion took place in North 24 Pargana district’s Dumdum near Kolkata, killing one and injuring nine others. State’s ruling Trinamool Congress accused BJP and RSS of masterminding the blast and claimed that it was targeted at their local party leader.

“There should be strict vigil in all the areas before the festive season. The SPs also have to be alert. The days of spending idle time at home is over,” she added.

