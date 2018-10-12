Mamata relieved by weakening of cyclone Titli ahead of Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is very much relieved by the weakening of the cyclone Titli as the Durga Puja organisers were worried about the effect of cyclone “Titli” in Gangetic West Bengal.

“It is a sort of relief that cyclone Titli has gradually become weak after hitting Andhra Pradesh. There was a looming danger due to this,” Banerjee said while inaugurating a Durga Puja marquee at Chakraberia in south Kolkata’s Bhawanipore.

She further said that the weathermen have predicted rainfall for the next two days but everyone is aware of nature’s unpredictability. “Therefore, people will have to keep the faith that the Puja days would pass well.”

Appreciating “Nature’s harmony”, the theme chosen by the Puja committee, she said: “People of every religion and caste should unite and enjoy the festivities of Durga Puja.”

“I really liked the idea of the artist who depicted the natural harmony between mountains, plains, rivers and forests in the marquee decoration. Why can’t the human beings of all different religion, caste and community maintain similar harmony among themselves?” the Chief Minister pointed out while targeting those who she believes are spreading communal tension in the state.