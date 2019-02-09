Mamata saving those involved in ponzi scheme scams: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to save those involved in ponzi scheme scams and alleged that opposition parties were coming together to protect fraudsters, touts and criminals.

Mamata Banerjee hit back by at Narendra Modi by calling him the “master of corruption”. Launching a scathing attack on Banerjee, the Prime Minister wondered why she was so scared of the probe into the scam, and charged her with inviting leaders from all over the country against whom there are either serious allegations of graft or those who were trying to protect the “corrupt” and said none of the offenders will be spared.

“It has happened for the first time in the history of the nation that a Chief Minister sat in a dharna in support of those who looted thousands of poor people. She is trying to protect the looters and those who ruined the lives of the poor,” Modi said while addressing a public rally at Churabhandar in the state’s Jalpaiguri district.