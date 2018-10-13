Man Offers Namaz Outside UP CM’s Office, raised anti govt slogans

New Delhi: A middle-aged man sat in the middle of the road and started offering namaz on Friday evening leading to a traffic jam outside UP secretariat. He also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The man was later identified as Rafiq Ahmed, a local Muslim cleric and was arrested late night after Lucknow’s senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani ordered the registration of an FIR against him for creating a nuisance and blocking the road.

The Lucknow police chief took the matter seriously and suspended a couple of constables present at the scene for letting the man continue his prayers on the road.