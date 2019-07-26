Manesar land scam: ED attaches properties worth Rs 68 cr

New Delhi: Officials today informed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties to the tune of Rs 68 crore in its probe into Haryana”s Manesar land deal.

A senior ED official told on the condition of anonymity that this was done on charges of money laundering. The official gave no further details.

The ED is probing the case of land deal it registered in 2016. It has booked a case of money laundering against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others on the basis of a CBI case.

The ED questioned Hooda on Thursday for over eight hours in Chandigarh.