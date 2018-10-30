Manipur: Five detained, including a woman for CRPF Ambush

According to the information given by the police, in an ambush on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) five people including a woman have been detained patrolling party on October 20 in which a trooper was killed.

Imphal West police made the arrests for the grenade attack, said Superintendent of Police H. Jogeshchandra and added that all have “confessed” to the attack.

Those arrested include civil society organisation National Identity Protection Committee (Nipco) chief Oinam Premjit and his wife Oinam Pinky.

Nipco, however, has denied any connection with the attack.

Jogeshchandra said the police have also recovered one two-wheeler, Rs 43,000 cash, a Chinese-made 9 mm pistol with two live rounds and two 0.38 pistols with 15 rounds of ammunition, besides mobile phones and incriminating documents.