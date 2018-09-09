Manipuri militant detained by Special Task Force in Kolkata

According to the information given by the police officer, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police has detained a Manipur militant and apprehended ammunitions and arms from the militant.

Amon Nelson Singh alias Chingkhei Kuman (28) is the self proclaimed Chairperson of the Manipur-based Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

He was arrested from Kolkata on Saturday and a 9mm pistol, two 7mm pistols and three rounds live ammunition were seized from him, the officer said.

Police said the accused had confessed he was involved in a number of extortion cases in Manipur while his group was allegedly involved in a case of robbery at a city jewelry shop.