Mary Kom clinches record-equalling sixth gold at World Boxing Championship, defeats Hanna Okhota

Indian boxing sensation MC Mary Kom got yet another feat and this time even bigger one as she defeated Hanna Okhota of Ukraine to win record-equalling sixth gold at World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

The 35-year-old boxer won via unanimous decision in 48kg light flyweight class to equal the record of Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships.

Mary Kom had earlier defeated Okhota in Poland earlier in 2018. The Ukranian is a junior European champion and she had also won a silver medal at the Youth World Championships.