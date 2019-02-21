Massive fire engulfs several multi-storey buildings in Dhaka, 70 killed

Dhaka: According to the media reports, more than 70 people have lost their lives while several other have been injured in a massive fire that has engulfed several multi-storey buildings in the Chawkbazar area of Old Dhaka,

Bangladesh.

According to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) registrar nine of the injured with significant burn injuries were currently admitted to the hospital. The death toll was expected to rise.

The fire had begun at a chemical storehouse on the ground floor of the building. The narrow roads of the old town and the concentration of chemical and plastic factories and storages turned into firefighters’ nightmare late on Wednesday as they tried to limit casualties after the fire began at 10.35 p.m.

The fire-fighters managed to douse the flame by 3 a.m. nearly five hours after it broke out and engulfed the Haji Wahed Mansion at Nanda Kumar Lane in Chawkbazar’s Churihatta, Dhaka Tribune said.

The devastation was so huge that the mansion housing a warehouse of plastic products appeared to be tilted around 1.45 a.m., the media report said.

Earlier, a Fire Service Control Room official Mahfuz Riben confirmed the death of 69 people to the newspaper. “We have so far recovered all 69 bodies,” Riben had said, an hour before one more body was recovered.