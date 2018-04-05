Maximum people in India spends money and wants entertainment: Anil Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma who is gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture ‘Genius’, said that there are two types of audience in India, the first lot goes to judge a movie and the second lot goes to enjoy the movie but the second lot is maximum in India who spends money and wants full entertainment. It is difficult for the filmmakers to take care of the needs of both types of the audience. Sharma took…

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma who is gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture ‘Genius’, said that there are two types of audience in India, the first lot goes to judge a movie and the second lot goes to enjoy the movie but the second lot is maximum in India who spends money and wants full entertainment. It is difficult for the filmmakers to take care of the needs of both types of the audience.

Sharma took to tweet: “There are always two kind of audiences. The second kind spends money and wants full entertainment. The second kind of audience is also maximum in India. It’s difficult to balance a film to cater to both, but those who can are truly genius.”

“Genius” marks the “Gadar – Ek Prem Katha” director’s son Utkarsh’s debut in Bollywood.

The director is also introducing a girl named Ishita with the movie.