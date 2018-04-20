Maya Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya riot case, Babu Bajrangi’s sentence upheld

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani was acquitted, while former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi’s life sentence till death was upheld by the Gujarat High Court in the Naroda Patiya riot case of 2002. As many as 97 Muslims were killed in the massacre that took place on 28 February 2002, in what was one of the worst incidents of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Gujarat BJP minister Maya Kodnani, who was earlier sentenced to 28 years of life imprisonment in the…

As many as 97 Muslims were killed in the massacre that took place on 28 February 2002, in what was one of the worst incidents of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In August 2012, a special court for SIT cases had sentenced 32 people, including the Naroda MLA at that time Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment.