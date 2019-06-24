Mayawati calls Akhilesh as ‘anti-Muslim’

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati today termed SP President Akhilesh Yadav as ‘anti-Muslim’ and also mentioned that Akhilesh Yadav had asked her to not give tickets to Muslims as it would result in religious polarization.

“But I did not listen to him. When Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister, injustice was done to non-Yadav and Dalits and that is why they did not give votes to the SP. The SP had protested against the promotion of the Dalits also,” she said at a closed-door party meeting.

Mayawati’s statements, incidentally, were not a part of the official press release issued at the end of the meeting but sources later confirmed what she had said.

Incidentally, three of the five MPs elected on a SP ticket are Muslims, namely, Mohd Azam Khan, Shafiqur-rehman Barq and S.T. Hasan.

Mayawati also attacked the Yadav family and accused Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of “working hand in glove with the BJP” to frame her in Taj corridor case.

The BSP President did not spare Akhilesh and said that she had called him on the counting day but he did not answer her calls. “He should have told me where my party workers did not support him.”