Mayawati supports Congress party in Madhya Pradesh

While both Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party gave neck to neck competition to each other in Madhya Pradesh but neither of the two received the majority of votes needed in Madhya Pradesh to come in power and amidst this the support of other parties was the deciding factor and extending the support to Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced that her party will support Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

“Results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti people policies and as a result chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives,” Mayawati said.

Making an announcement after the final count of Madhya Pradesh elections, she said party has decided to support Congress in order to keep BJP out of power.

“Even though we don’t agree with many of Congress’s policies we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan,”she said.

In the final vote tally, Congress fell two short of the simple majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly.

The BJP managed to get 109 seats, BSP got 02, Samajwadi Party 1 and independents 4.