Mayawati to contest by-elections alone!

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati announced that the BSP would contest the by-elections to 11 Assembly elections in the state on its own and is seen setting the tone for the break up of her party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Decision came subsequent to the meeting of party leaders from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi. It looks like Mayawati is in no mood to continue the alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Moreover, BSP normally does not contest by-elections. But this time it has announced that it will field candidates in the state by-elections.

Addressing the party meeting, she said the BSP had not benefited from the alliance with the Samajwadi Party. She stated that the transfer of votes between the two parties had not taken place.

She asked party leaders to start short-listing candidates for the 11 by-elections that will be held because these legislators have been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Nine legislators of BJP have won Lok Sabha elections while one legislator each from BSP and SP have been elected to the Lok Sabha.