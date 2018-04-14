Media should understand a celebrity is involved in so many things already: Arshi Khan

Mumbai: Model Arshi Khan who was last seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, said that media should understand that a celebrity is involved in so many things already in his life and that media should leave some space for celebrities when it comes to their professional and personal life. While talking to the media when asked about her take on Comedian Kapil Sharma's incident where he was seen hurling abuses on SpotboyE editor Vicky Lalwani via twitter and…

Mumbai: Model Arshi Khan who was last seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’, said that media should understand that a celebrity is involved in so many things already in his life and that media should leave some space for celebrities when it comes to their professional and personal life.

While talking to the media when asked about her take on Comedian Kapil Sharma’s incident where he was seen hurling abuses on SpotboyE editor Vicky Lalwani via twitter and phone conversation blaming him for maligning his professional image, she went on to say: “It was Kapil Sharma’s mistake for whatever he has done but I think media should also understand that an individual is involved in so many things in his life.”

She further went on to say: “He must have been going through some family or professional issues so media should also give that kind of space to celebrities when it comes to their personal or professional life.”

When asked whether she is willing to work with Kapil Sharma if she gets an opportunity, Arshi stated: “Definitely… who doesn’t want to work with Kapil? He is not only popular in India but he is famous internationally as well.”

“He is such a huge comedian so yes, if I get an opportunity to work with him then surely, I will work.”

