Meeting contestants & knowing their story is really special: Big B on KBC

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who will next be seen as the host of the forthcoming season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, said that meeting the contestants and knowing their story is really special.

“I think meeting the contestants and knowing their story is really special. That is how we develop a personal bond with the common people. I feel happy when the participants win a good amount of money because we really want them to win as much money as possible. That really is a rewarding experience,” said the legendary actor during a media interaction.

He was present along with the show’s consultant Siddhartha Basu and Sony Entertainment Television’s Business Head Danish Khan, for the launch of the show.

Differentiating the experience of working on the show from the shooting of a film, Amitabh added: “In a film, someone writes the script, someone puts make-up on my face, someone clicks my picture and everything is very controlled and instructed. In this show, it is more of interaction, connecting with people and my reactions are based on only their action.”

The show started in the year 2000 and this year, with its tenth season, it is completing a remarkable journey of 18 years on Indian television.