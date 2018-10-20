MeeTooMovement: Actress accuses actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment

Actress Sruthi Hariharan today accused multilingual south Indian actor Arjun Sarja of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film back in the year 2016, however, the actor has dismissed the claim.

“I was shooting for a bilingual film which starred Arjun Sarja, a man whose movies I have grown up watching. I was excited about the opportunity,” Sruthi said in a Facebook post.

During the film rehearsal, the 54-year-old actor who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, had to do a romantic scene with the actress, who played the role of his wife in the film, which she has not named in the post.

“During the rehearsal, we delivered our lines and Mr. Arjun hugs me. With no forewarning or permission, he runs his hands intimately up and down my back. He pulls me closer with my body taut against his and asks the director if we could use this idea of foreplay in the scene,” the 29-year-old actress recalled.

The incident which took place before at least 50 of the film’s crew left her “aghast”, Sruthi said. “I am all for depicting realism in cinema, but this felt absolutely wrong. His (Arjun) intent seemed anything but professional. I hated that he did it and angry that I didn’t know what to say then,” she added.