‘Meizu 16’ to launch soon, here are the features!

The famous China based smartphone company Meizu which is known for its brand image and durability, is all set to launch its successor ‘Meizu 16’ in August this year but the exact date is not known yet.

According to the report, the Meizu 16 will be launched in two variants. While one variant will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor, the other variant will be powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 710 processor.

The variant with Snapdragon 845 SoC will pack up to 8GB of RAM and will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, similar to what we saw on Vivo NEX and Xiaomi’s Mi 8. The smartphone is expected to come with Full HD screen resolution. It is speculated that both Meizu 16 series smartphones will feature notch-less OLED screens with 3D Press and mEngine.

A recent leak suggested that the phones will be equipped with 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup.

However, a contradictory leak reveals that the dual camera setup will be available only on the Meizu 16 while the Meizu 16 Plus may come equipped with 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel triple camera system. Both the phones are rumored to arrive with 20-megapixel front-facing snapper.

In terms of software, the upcoming smartphones are expected to be running an improved version of Flyme OS and OneMind 2.5, but the exact version of the Android operating system is not yet known. The Flyme OS 7.5 comes with support for full-screen gestures, 3D Press, NFC, AI capabilities and more.

The Meizu 16 is likely to house a 3,080mAh battery with 24W charging (8V/3A). On the other side, the Meizu 16 Plus is expected to not only house a bigger battery of 3,600mAh capacity along with faster 32W charging (8V/4A), but also it is expected arrive with 10W wireless charging.

Based on the previous leaks, the Meizu 16 will have two variants — 64GB storage + 6GB RAM and 128GB storage + 6GB RAM. New information reveals that the phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for 3,398 Yuan ($528) and 3,598 Yuan ($559) respectively.

On the other hand, the Meizu 16 Plus model was reported to have 128GB storage + 6GB RAM and 256GB storage + 8GB RAM. According to the new reports, it will have three models — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at 3,598 Yuan ($559), 3,798 Yuan ($591) and 4,288 Yuan ($667) respectively.