Mercury dips in UP after slight showers

There has been a slight dip in mercury in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after showers as the Regional Met office predicted heavy rains in some districts till Thursday.

There has been some respite from the hot and humid conditions as clouds hovered over some parts although the central and eastern parts of the state continue to be humid.

Over the next 24-hours, the Met said there will be heavy showers in the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh. Director of the Regional Met office, J.P. Gupta said Tuesday’s rains were triggered by a depression caused by hot and humid conditions.

The minimum temperature in the state capital on Wednesday was 21 degrees Celsius while the maximum was likely to touch 40 degrees as the humidity levels came down to 75-80 per cent. Minimum temperatures in Kanpur was 22 degrees, Allahabad 21.1, Jahnsi 26, Gorakhpur 24 and Varanasi 21 degrees Celsius. There were power cuts in major cities and the countryside, leading to inconvenience.