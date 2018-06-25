Meteorological department issues heavy rainfall warning in 5 Bengal districts

The meteorological department today issued warning of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in five northern districts of West Bengal for five consecutive days till June 29.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) will occur in most places of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts from June 25-June 29, caused by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over West Assam and sub-Himalayan West Bengal,” a bulletin from the Met department said.

It said several south Bengal districts would also be affected by incessant rainfall over the next three days and issued an alert for North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

“Rainfall in most places likely over south Bengal districts due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over northwest Bay of Bengal,” the bulletin added.