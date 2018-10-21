Metoo allegations results in Anu Malik’s exit from ‘Indian Idol’

Regarding the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Singer, music composer, Anu Malik, Sony TV today said in a statement that he will no longer judge the reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

Sony Entertainment Television released an official statement saying that -‘Anu Mallik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue according to its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10.’

Following the #MeToo movement, Anu Malik was recently accused of sexual harassment by Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra following which two more survivors opened up on their horrific experiences with the Bollywood singer.

The movement gained momentum in India after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nata Patekar of allegedly misbehaving with her during a film shoot in 2008. Since then, scores of women have come out to speak about their ordeals on social media, including actors, musicians, journalists, and politicians.