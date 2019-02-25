Mi 9 launched in China, here are the details!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Xiaomi which is known to be giving best quality features and camera, have launched its all new ‘Xiaomi Mi 9’ in China a few days ago but at an event ahead of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, the company revealed the European pricing for the handset, along with a launch date: February 28.

The Mi 9 has a 6.39-inch screen with a small, waterdrop-style notch, a Snapdragon 855 chip, a triple, 48/16/12-megapixel rear camera, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage. It has a 3,300mAh battery with fast, 20W wireless charging (Xiaomi says it’ll go from 0 to 100% in 90 minutes). It runs Android 9.0 and comes with Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 skin.

Those specs are pretty much the norm for flagship smartphones these days, but where Xiaomi shines is the price: The Mi 9 costs 449 euros ($509) for the 6/64GB version, and 499 euros ($566) for the 6/128GB version.

As far as looks go, the Mi 9 looks like a beefed-up iPhone XS on the back. Details like the colored ring around the main camera lens don’t do enough to set the design apart from Apple’s phones, but are a nice touch nevertheless.

The Mi 9 is available in Spain, France and Italy for pre-order now; it will show up in stores on Feb. 28. It’s available in three colors: Ocean Blue, Lavender Violet and Piano Black.