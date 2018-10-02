Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 launched: Price, specs and other details

Chinese multi-national company Xiaomi which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for launching smartphones almost every month and now it has silently launched its Bluetooth speaker ‘Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2’ in India priced at Rs. 799.

The Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is decidedly basic in its approach, with only Bluetooth as a connectivity option for playing audio. The device charges using its micro-USB port, and has holes to attach a carry-strap. There is a single button at the bottom which controls power, playback and call accept / reject, along with clearing paired devices and setting the device into factory mode. The speaker uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and is compatible with most smartphones over the universal wireless standard.

Usefully, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 also has a microphone, thereby enabling hands-free calling. The grille is at the top when the device is placed on a surface, with the power button at the bottom. Battery life is claimed at up to six hours on normal usage, and the device sports a single dynamic driver for audio.

Xiaomi has a range of audio products available in India, and this new speaker is the most affordable of the wireless speaker options. Apart from this, you can also buy earphones (both wired and wireless), hands-free headsets, other Bluetooth speakers and more through the Xiaomi India e-commerce store. Of course, the largest selling products are the smartphones, with Xiaomi being among the top smartphone sellers in India.