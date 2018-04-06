MI vs CSK live streaming, live score, teams and venue details

The Indian Premier League 2018 season will commence on 7th April when two of the most favourite teams will take on each other and the tournament will kick off with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 7 and it will be preceded by an opening ceremony which starts at 5 PM. The match can be seen live on the Star Sports…

The Indian Premier League 2018 season will commence on 7th April when two of the most favourite teams will take on each other and the tournament will kick off with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 7 and it will be preceded by an opening ceremony which starts at 5 PM.

The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow live blog for ball-by-ball updates on several sports websites.