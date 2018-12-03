Microsoft top recruiter offers highest package of 1.5cr on the first day of IIT Roorkee placement

Microsoft is one of the most to leading company and it’s known for his good work and high salary and again this company did a blast by offering a package of 1.5cr in IIT Roorkee placement.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has received maximum offers from Microsoft with 22 offers including 3 international offers and 9 PPOs, taking the maximum 31 offers. The institute started its placement today (December 1). The highest salary in domestic was at Rs 47 lakh and the international package offered was Rs 1.5 crore.

This placement season, the institute has also received 7 international offers. Participant companies for midnight slot include AppDynamics India Pvt. Ltd., AQR Capital Management, D. E. Shaw India Pvt. Ltd., Goldman Sachs Services Private Ltd., Google, Microsoft, Nutanix Technologies, Tower Research Capital India Pvt. Ltd., Uber India Systems Private Limited.

A total of 1354 students have registered for placements across departments this year at Roorkee.