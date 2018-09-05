‘Milan Talkies’ came to me purely through fate or destiny: Ali Fazal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Milan Talkies’ said that this film came to him purely through fate or destiny.

“The film throws you from one emotional train to another at a moment’s notice. ‘Milan Talkies’ came to me purely through fate or destiny, whatever you call it. I don’t know the fate of the film, but I do know this – every actor and technician on ‘Milan Talkies’ is proud as hell for the kind of stuff we pulled off,” Ali said in a statement.

Being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is based in a small town near Lucknow. It talks about single screen cinemas.