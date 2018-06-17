Mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolts Himachal, no causalities reported

Himachal: According to the information given by the sources, a mild earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale yet again jolted Himachal Pradesh today. But fortunately there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

While talking to the media about the quake, the meteorological office stated, the earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.36am.

The epicentre of the quake was Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China.

Chamba district, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, was rocked by a low intensity earthquake on June 14. It measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.