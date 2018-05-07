Mild snowfall in Himachal, temp dips

Shimla: The weather department today informed that parts of Himachal Pradesh experienced mild snowfall on Monday, while the mid and low hills saw rainfall. It warned of more snow and rains accompanied with hailstorms and gusty winds in the state till Wednesday. While Shimla town got mild rain, the high altitude areas of Kullu, Kinnaur and lahaul-Spiti district received snowfall, according to a Met official here. The minimum temperature in the state capital was 11.2 degrees Celsius. While Chamba town…

It warned of more snow and rains accompanied with hailstorms and gusty winds in the state till Wednesday. While Shimla town got mild rain, the high altitude areas of Kullu, Kinnaur and lahaul-Spiti district received snowfall, according to a Met official here.

The minimum temperature in the state capital was 11.2 degrees Celsius. While Chamba town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 14 mm, it was 7.2 mm in picturesque tourist resort Manali, 6.2 mm in Dharamsala and 10 mm in Dalhousie.

Keylong, headquarters of lahaul-Spiti, saw 3 cm of snow. It was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 2.9 degree Celsius.