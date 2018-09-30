Militant attack in J&K, one policeman dead

Kashmir: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district killed a policeman after militants attacked a police station of the area.

“Terrorists in District Shopian fired indiscriminately on Police Station Shopian. The attack was repulsed by alert jawans,” a police spokesman said.

He said in this incident, constable Saqib Mir sustained injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, the injured jawan succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated in the matter, he said.