According to the information given by the police, the body of a local policeman abducted by militants was found on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Javaid Ahmad Dar was abducted on Thursday evening from his home in Shopian district’s Vehil village.

Dar’s body was found in Kulgam’s Pariwan village, the police said.

Meanwhile, militants fired at Muhammad Ashraf, a cleric, in Pulwama district. His condition is said to be critical.