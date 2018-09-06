Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor become parents to a baby boy

Mumbai: Bollywood most talked couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who are already a parent to a 2 year old girl have now welcomed a baby boy in their family. The couple have become the parents of a baby boy yesterday.

Mira was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Her mother was also spotted at the hospital by photographers.

Mira was a student in Delhi University when Shahid met her. They married after a brief courtship. But despite the fame, Shahid said he has always craved normalcy in his life. “I’m very simple as a person,” he said. “And although I might live a very lavish lifestyle, I’m very happy I share my life with someone who has a similar mindset.”

Speaking to the media, Shahid said that while in the case of Misha, he was off work for several months, in case of his second child, despite his best efforts, he just couldn’t do much. “During Misha’s birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances.”