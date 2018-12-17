Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Elisa Gray pics

Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines has been crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony as Gray was seen ecstatic while she took her first walk as Miss Universe in a red gown. Catriona Elisa Gray was crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, who comes from South Africa.

Catriona Elisa Gray was asked about the most important lesson she has learnt in life and how would she apply it in her time as Miss Universe, she answered: “I work a lot in the slums of Manila and life there is very poor and sad. I have always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look for the beauty in the faces of the children, and I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining and to asses where I could give something and provide something.

“And if I could also teach people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity would not brew and foster, and children would have a smile on their face.”negativity.”