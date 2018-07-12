Mitsubishi India has now launched a new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV

Mitsubishi India has now launched a new customisation package for the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV. This Splash package is available on both the Pajero Sport and the Pajero Sport Plus variants at an additional cost of Rs 57,500.

The Pajero Sport Splash gets no mechanical changes. It comes powered by the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged common rail diesel engine which makes 178 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. In the 4×4 MT version, the engine makes a higher 400 Nm of torque. Two gearbox options are available, a five-speed manual and five-speed automatic.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is an ageing SUV that first launched in India in 2013, and four years before that internationally. Its other ladder on frame competitors like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour are much newer and more popular as well. Mitsubishi India will be hoping this option will make buyers, especially the non-traditional ones who don’t mind taking their SUVs off-road, take notice.