Mizoram would celebrate Christmas under BJP-led state govt, says Amit Shah

Aizawl: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah today said that Mizoram would celebrate Christmas under the BJP-led state government and mentioned that the party would field candidates in all the 40 Assembly seats of the state where polls are due on November 28.

“People of Mizoram would celebrate the next Christmas in the state under the BJP-led state government. Congress would be voted out in the assembly polls,” he said while addressing party’s booth-level workers’ meet at R. Dengthuama Indoor Stadium in Aizawl.

Shah, who came here after holding meetings with Assam party leaders and state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati, said the BJP would field candidates in all the 40 constituencies on its own without alliance with opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) or the ruling Congress. Blaming Congress “as a source of all corruption” and for perpetuating a dynastic rule, he asked the people to vote BJP for development and for ending corruption.

The BJP chief alleged that Congress government in Mizoram has not implemented many development schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If BJP forms government in Mizoram, all 100-plus Central flagship programmes would be implemented successfully,” said the BJP leader who also inaugurated BJP’s state office, Atal Bhavan, in Aizawl.