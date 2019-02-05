Modern Girls’ College back with its annual debate competition ‘Modern Yuva Manch’ 2019

Modern girl’s college of professional studies organized an annual parliamentary debate titled ‘Modern YuvaManch’ with utmost enthusiasm and zeal. The Chief Guest of the event was Director Rajeev Tuli and Director Finance Sunil Tuli along with Col. Bhagat and Dean Dr.Vivek Gupta.

The event started off with a mesmerizing poem named named “Aao Firse Diya Jalayen’ of former Prime Minister late Mr.Atal Bhihari Vajpayee. Modern Yuva Manch is considered as a youth parliament that comes up with a motto ‘Ignition For Tomorrow’. It’s main aim is to pass on the legacy to the upcoming student batches so that they could open up and come up with new ideas, new decisions. The topic of discussion was ‘India Web Series Should Be Regulated’ and the judging panel included famous poetess Kavita Tiwari and Program Executive for Yuvvani Sparshita Srivastava.

The college is trying to promote, appreciate and acknowledge the talents that the students have and an Organizing Committee have been formed for which the girls are encouraged to volunteer as team leaders and Debater’s to participate in the event. The event also included the journalists (media panel) responsible to ask questions.

The debaters were supposed to follow certain parliamentary rules including ‘Plea to Follow Up, ‘Point of Order’, ‘Point of Personal Priviledge’ etc and they were marked upon their content, attire, body language and delivery of speech.

The event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony where the Dean Dr. Vivek Gupta gave away the trophies and certificates of merit to the winners for their exemplary performance. He further exhorted that knowledge and communication skills are the most important ingredients which one needs to enhance in order to survive in the present competitive scenario.

The titles won by contenders were:-

Best speaker for the motion: ShivaniPandey

Best speaker against the motion: Krati Saxena

High commendation: Kanak Kanchan Srivastava

Special mention: Nidhi Gupta

Verbal mention: Aayushi Singh