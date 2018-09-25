Modi accuses Cong form an “international alliance” to oust him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Cong of throwing muck and indulging in a campaign of slander and lies against him and of trying to form an “international alliance” to oust him.

“What has happened to the 125-year-old Congress? We have decided to fight elections on the issue of development, but they want to fight the election by breaking the society. They want to capture power through mischief. They want to use a handful of people to spread falsehood and storm of lies to capture power,” he said, without referring directly to the Rafale jets deal on which the Congress has raised several questions.

“Best wishes for their new path. But we are following the path of strong organisation,” Modi said, addressing the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister said the Congress was not succeeding in getting allies and even if they get one, “I don’t see them succeeding”.