Modi accuses opposition of dividing the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opposition of dividing the country and further said that they are creating trouble and hindrances in the working of the parliament. Recently there had been protests by Dalits after a Supreme Court order allegedly diluting the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act and a huge loss has been witnessed by the common man in the agitation. "They (opposition) are creating hurdles in the work of the government from the streets to Parliament. Today you…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opposition of dividing the country and further said that they are creating trouble and hindrances in the working of the parliament.

Recently there had been protests by Dalits after a Supreme Court order allegedly diluting the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act and a huge loss has been witnessed by the common man in the agitation.

“They (opposition) are creating hurdles in the work of the government from the streets to Parliament. Today you have a government at the Centre which is working to unite the people of the country while the opposition is working to divide the people,” Modi told the National Convention of ‘Swachhagrahis’ here.

Eight persons were killed and dozens injured during Dalit protests on April 2 turned violent following a Supreme Court order that dilutes a law aimed at preventing atrocities against Dalits and Tribes. Tuesday’s event was organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi in Champaran.

Hitting out at the former UPA government led by the Congress for delaying projects, the Prime Minister said his government was completing all its mission and commitments with the cooperation of the people.