Modi and Shah to address NDA’s Sankalp Rally in Bihar on March 3

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will address a NDA Sankalp Rally in Bihar on March 3 and this rally will be portrayal of strength for the alliance and a reply to the Congress’ Jan Aakansha Rally.

With just nine days to go for the rally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with its two allies Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is putting together all collective social and political resources to counter the February 3 Jan Aakansha Rally by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, where its Grand Alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal was also present.

Th NDA leaders along with thousands of BJP workers, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP members have taken to the streets to reach out to people, particularly their supporters in rural, as well as urban pockets for the upcoming rally.

The party enthusiasts are busy campaigning in villages, panchayats, blocks, sub-divisions and district headquarters to garner the largest numbers ever to congregate at the Gandhi Maidan.

The Congress’ Jan Aakarshan rally was also held at the same venue and was also the first mega rally by the party in many years in the state. “The NDA’s Sankalp Rally is going to be more than 10 times bigger than Rahul Gandhi’s rally. People will realise it,” BJP state chief Nityanand Rai said.