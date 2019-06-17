Modi asks opposition to actively participate in House proceedings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha, asked the Opposition not to bother about their numbers, telling them to “speak actively and participate” in House proceedings.

Ahead of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, Modi said the role of an “Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a parliamentary democracy. “The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in house proceedings,” Modi told the media.

“When we come to Parliament, we should forget Paksh (allies) and Vipaksh (opposition). We should think about issues with a ‘Nishpaksh spirit’ (unbiased) and work in the larger interest of the nation,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister also suggested MPs to let Parliament’s proceedings progress smoothly so that aspirations of the people could be fulfilled.

Noting that Monday marks the start of the first session after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister welcomed all new MPs and said “with them comes new hopes, new aspirations and new determination to serve”.

Modi also expressed satisfaction that the new House has a high number of women MPs.