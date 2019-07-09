Modi becomes top fitness influencer in the country

New Delhi: India’s leading preventive healthcare ecosystem GOQii announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the top-most health influencer in the country and is followed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The new entrants in this year’s coveted list of India’s “Top 30 Health influencers for 2019” include MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Priyanka Chopra who made it to the top 10.

Others in the top 10 list are Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Deepika Padukone.

“This report is an effort to identify the most influential healthcare personalities in our country who have the power to make India healthy; a goal for us at GOQii as well as the government of India,” Vishal Gondal, CEO and founder GOQii, said in a statement.

“Modi was instrumental in instituting the International Day of Yoga 2015, which is now observed globally. He is not only keen on improving India but keen on improving the health and fitness of Indians as well. Despite all the tasks at hand, the 68-year-old still manages to stay fit,” said the report.

Akshay is undoubtedly India’s fittest celebrity who is trained in martial arts and has a black belt in taekwondo.