Modi dedicates Police Memorial to Nation, gets emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional while today dedicating the National Police Memorial (NPM) to the nation in recognition of the supreme sacrifice made by police personnel since Independence.

Addressing the gathering, he lauded the police force for its selfless service towards the nation. “Police personnel have been fighting with enemies of the country and giving befitting reply to those who are spreading terrorism,” he said.

Adding further, PM Modi praised the police force for its alertness. “It is the result of your alertness that the elements which create unrest are unsuccessful in their attempts. The attempts to create fear and insecurity in the nation were foiled by you. The peace prevalent in the nation is possible only due to your services,” he said.

Remembering the jawans who put guard at border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said, “It is the day to remember every jawan who maintains law and peace in Jammu and Kashmir and fights against terrorism. Jawans on duty in Naxal-affected areas are doing a great service. It’s also due to them that number of Naxal affected districts are going down and youth is coming to mainstream.”