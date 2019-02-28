Modi expresses confidence of winning the Lok Sabha elections

Expressing confidence of winning the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP workers not to commit any mistake so that there are no regrets later.

“I believe to get another opportunity to serve the people of the country for the next five years as we have fulfilled the promises made to the people… If there are weaknesses in our efforts, all work done in the last five years will be ruined,” Modi told BJP workers across the country through video conferencing.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi alleged that the government before he came to power in 2014 was indulging in corruption and there was a “policy paralysis” and that “a corrupt government” can return to power if BJP workers committed any slip.

“India was the 11th economy before the NDA government came in power and now it is the fastest growing economy in the world and have secured the sixth place. We want to achieve the goal to become the third top economy in the world very soon.”

Giving example of the new Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Modi alleged that they had been trying to ruin the schemes initiated by previous governments.

He said the election in 2014 was to fulfill the needs of the country and the 2019 battle will be meet the expectations of every citizen.