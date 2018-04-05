Modi greet nation on National Maritime Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted nation on National Maritime Day and went on to say that the government’s efforts for a vibrant maritime sector got inspiration by Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar. He took to the micro blogging website twitter and said: “It was Babasaheb who gave topmost importance to Jal Shakti, waterways, irrigation, canal networks and ports. His work in this sector augured extremely well for the people of India.” “On National Maritime Day, we affirm our commitment to…

He took to the micro blogging website twitter and said: “It was Babasaheb who gave topmost importance to Jal Shakti, waterways, irrigation, canal networks and ports. His work in this sector augured extremely well for the people of India.”

“On National Maritime Day, we affirm our commitment to harness our maritime strengths for the nation’s prosperity,” he added. Modi also wrote that with its rich history, the maritime sector in India has the potential to power country’s transformation.

Modi also remembered Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary and said that he is a ‘self-made and industrious’, whose contribution to the nation can never be forgotten.

“As a freedom fighter and veteran administrator, his service to India was impeccable. Babuji was a true democrat, refusing to bow to authoritarianism. India remembers him on his Jayanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

Popularly called as Babuji, Ram was a politician from Bihar who was instrumental in founding the All-India Depressed Classes League.