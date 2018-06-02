Modi greets Telangana on its third anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Telangana on the occasion of the third anniversary of its formation. "Statehood Day wishes to the people of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come," he tweeted. Telangana is celebrating its third year of formation, the struggle for which began in 1955. Telangana became the 29th state of the country on June 2, 2014, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Modi…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Telangana on the occasion of the third anniversary of its formation.

“Statehood Day wishes to the people of Telangana. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state in the times to come,” he tweeted.

Telangana is celebrating its third year of formation, the struggle for which began in 1955. Telangana became the 29th state of the country on June 2, 2014, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Modi also hailed Andhra Pradesh and its people for their contribution to India’s growth.

“My good wishes to the dynamic people of Andhra Pradesh. May Andhra Pradesh touch new heights of development and continue to contribute to India’s growth.”