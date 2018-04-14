Modi inaugurates first Health and Wellness Centre to mark launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first Health and Wellness Centre to mark the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana here. The insurance scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 21 with budgetary support of Rs 10,500 crore. Under Ayushman Bharat, the government aims to set up 1.5 lakh wellness centres by 2022 that will leverage on comprehensive primary health care for preventive, promotive and curative care. Modi also inaugurated the Van Dhan Yojana, which aims at empowering…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first Health and Wellness Centre to mark the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana here. The insurance scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 21 with budgetary support of Rs 10,500 crore.

Under Ayushman Bharat, the government aims to set up 1.5 lakh wellness centres by 2022 that will leverage on comprehensive primary health care for preventive, promotive and curative care.

Modi also inaugurated the Van Dhan Yojana, which aims at empowering tribal communities, besides dedicating the Bhanupratappur-Gudum railway line to the nation by flagging off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur.