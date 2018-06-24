Modi inaugurates Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor, opens today for public

Mundka-Bhadurgarh section of the Delhi Metro’s Green Line which is 11-km-long fully elevated will be opened for general public from today and the inauguration of the corridor is done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.

According to the information given by sources, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility through a video-conference facility from the PMO on Sunday.”

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the function in Bahadurgarh, the source said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement issued on Saturday, said, “Passenger services on the City Park (Bahadurgarh)Mundka metro corridor will begin from 4 PM tomorrow.”

City Park is the name of the station that falls in the satellite city of Bahadurgarh, a bustling urban settlement in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

“As per the time table for the entire Inderlok/Kirti NagarCity Park section, a total of 20 trains will be put into service,” a senior DMRC official said.

“Every alternate train from Mundka will go up to City Park in Bahadurgarh, and a frequency of around eight minutes will be maintained between Mundka and City Park. The total running time between Inderlok/Kirti Nagar and City Park (Bahadurgarh) will be about 50 minutes,” he said.