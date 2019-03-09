Modi is our ‘daddy’, says AIADMK minister

Chennai: Relationship between AIADMK and the BJP is attaining new heights and has mounted to such an extent that a State Minister today went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the daddy for his party cadres.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T.Rajenthra Bhalaji said in Virudhunagar district: “Modi is our daddy. India’s Daddy. We accept his leadership.”

The dynamics between the ruling AIADMK and the BJP have changed vastly between the 2014 and 2019 general elections. n 2014, AIADMK supremo late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during her election campaign asked the people: “Who is a better administrator? Gujarat’s Modi or this Tamil Nadu Lady?” he crowd had then shouted `Lady’.

The AIADMK contested in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and won a whopping 37 seats.ut her death in 2016 changed the AIADMK with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam going out and coming back into the party and T.T.V.Dhinakaran and V.K.Sasikala kept out.

Though the AIADMK government under Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has survived for two years, the focus is more on winning the upcoming byelections for the 21 Assembly seats that are vacant now.