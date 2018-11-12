Modi lashes out at Rahul, Sonia over demonetisation

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress President and his mother Sonia Gandhi were out on bail but issuing “honesty certificates” to others and are questioning him on demonetisation.

“The mother-son duo who are out on bail are giving me a certificate and asking from me the benefits of demonetisation,” he said sarcastically at an election meeting here. “Those who are out on bail are distributing certificates of honesty.”

The Gandhi’s have secured bail in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi has been questioning Modi about the benefits of note ban and accused the Prime Minister of being silent on the issue.

Slamming the Congress President and UPA Chairperson, Modi said: “Due to demonetisation, over three lakh shell companies were closed. It is the result of demonetisation that your company (National Herald) was caught and you had to seek bail.”

Referring to the benefits of demonetisation, the Prime Minister said: “People ask me how I am able to construct so many roads, electrify houses and improve the railway infrastructure. I tell them that before demonetisation the money was stacked up below the beds and stuffed inside cupboards and sacks. But after demonetisation all the money has come out and with that money all the projects of development are going on,” he said.

Targeting the Congress President, Modi said that the Congress manifesto released on Saturday had 36 points for the state. “But while releasing the manifesto, their leaders took the name of their leader over 150 times. It was noted by journalists.

“The whole politics of the Congress starts from a family and ends with the same family. While our (BJP) politics starts from the poor man’s hut. Without changing the life of the poor, we will not sleep.