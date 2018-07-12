Modi lays emphasis on empowering women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid emphasis on empowering women to make them “bulwarks” against social evils and mentioned that financial independence makes a woman assertive and empowered.

Prime Minister stated: “Financially empowered women are a bulwark against social evils.” “The most important thing is to let women know their potential and talent, and letting them avail opportunities,” the Prime Minister said here while interacting with over one crore women associated with self-help groups through videoconferencing.

“Women leave behind all obstacles if and when they are given opportunities to progress,” he said. “They are enterprising; they do not need to be taught; they only need to be given opportunities to perform,” he said.

Modi said “whichever sector you look at today, you will find women working in huge numbers there”. “Agriculture and dairy sectors in the country are unimaginable without the contribution of women.”